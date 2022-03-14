Everyone responsible not just Gandhi family for Congress’ defeat in state polls Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on March 14 said that Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is not alone responsible for party’s defeat in state polls, every state leader and MP is responsible, not just Gandhi family. Showing a ray of hope, he also added that they will fight BJP and its ideology, and will perform better than before in next elections. “We all told Sonia Gandhi that she alone is not responsible for the defeat in 5 states, every state leader and MP is responsible, not Gandhi family. We re-imposed our faith in her, there is no question of offering resignation. Strategies for strengthening the party were discussed. We will fight BJP and its ideology; push our ideology and hope that in the next elections, we do much better than before,” LoP Kharge added.