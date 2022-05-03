Everyone needs to contribute in India’s development Amit Shah in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 03 laid the foundation stone of the Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru, and said that everyone will have to contribute for the development of India to take it on the top. “Under PM Modi's leadership, we are building infrastructure for higher education,” the Home Minister said. “I believe that the future of any country is built within the youth of that country and the character of the youth. Azadi's nectar festival is the time to take a pledge, by 2047, for India to be at the top position in the world in every field. Everyone has to contribute in the development,” he added.