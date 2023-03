“Everyone knows who ‘feku’ is”: Adhir Chowdhury takes indirect dig at PM Modi

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 27 took an indirect dig at PM Modi and said that everyone knows who the real ‘feku’ is. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, “Everyone knows who the ‘feku’ is. World’s biggest ‘Feku’ is unfortunately our ruler.”