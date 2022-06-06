Everyone going back to their old way of life with vengeance: Sadhguru on post-pandemic world

The founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru on June 06, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that the human society has gone back to its old way of life with ‘vengeance’ after stopping during COVID to rethink their priorities. “Yes, everybody talked about it one time but right now I think only very few people have learnt anything from it. Everybody else is going back to their old way of life with vengeance,” he said. “It is very important that a human being is conscious that we are mortal, always. Otherwise, we will do silly things,” added Sadhguru.