Everyday spurious alcohol takes over 3 lives in India: NCRB | Gujarat Hoonch Tragedy |DNA India News

Gujarat's hooch tragedy adds to the ignominious list of deaths from consuming spurious liquor in India. NCRB data show that 6,172 people died between 2016 and 2020 due to the consumption of spurious liquor in India, which means more than 3 lives everyday.