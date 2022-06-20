Every Indian should empower themselves through technology, internet, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on June 20 addressing a national conference on cyber security and national security said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, every Indian should empower themselves through technology and the internet. He said, “Due to the Digital India program, empowerment and positive changes have taken place in our lives.” He further said, “If someone imagines cyber-secure India, the most important foundation is public awareness. Technocrats may research security facilities as much as they want but if people are not aware, it can't be put into use.”