Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

'Every criminal will be punished', claims Brajesh Pathak over killing of Umesh Pal

Speaking on Umesh Pal’s Murder Case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on March 06 claimed that every criminal will be punished. “Police STF is continuously engaged in yesterday's incident, the police were also attacked, after which the police retaliated and killed him. Every criminal will be punished, this is our commitment,” said UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Umesh Pal’s murder case.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.