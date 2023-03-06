'Every criminal will be punished', claims Brajesh Pathak over killing of Umesh Pal

Speaking on Umesh Pal’s Murder Case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on March 06 claimed that every criminal will be punished. “Police STF is continuously engaged in yesterday's incident, the police were also attacked, after which the police retaliated and killed him. Every criminal will be punished, this is our commitment,” said UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Umesh Pal’s murder case.