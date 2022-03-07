Evacuation mission named as ‘Operation Ganga’ as polls happening in Varanasi: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 07 hit out at Central government by saying that they named the mission of evacuating Indian Nationals in Ukraine as ‘Operation Ganga’ because polls are happening in Varanasi. “Don't know which international recognition they boast about. They (BJP-led Centre) failed to evacuate Indians, named evacuation operation 'Operation Ganga' because polls in Varanasi too. Had they rescued our people from Ukraine directly, I would have appreciated it,” Samajwadi Party Chief added.