European Union calls for ban on Russian oil, coal, and gas imports

EU lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a resolution for "an immediate full embargo on Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas." In a non-binding resolution adopted with 513 votes for, 22 against and 19 abstentions, EU lawmakers also called for the EU to step up delivery of weapons and to help with the creation of a special U.N. tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine.