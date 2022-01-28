European expert evaluates about decommissioning of Fukushima nuclear power plant

The path towards decommissioning of Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is a huge challenge. On April 13th, 2021, the Government of Japan announced its basic policy, based on which preparation for discharging the ALPS treated water of the plant into the sea will be started. The news received immediate and widespread international attention and questions were raised about the safety. The authority of nuclear and radiation risk, Jean Christophe Gariel of Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN) explains. In Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station preparation of discharging of ALPS treated water is progressing. The Government of Japan, TEPCO and other relevant parties are focused on making successful progress on this issue. It’s a concrete step on “The path of decommissioning the TEPCO’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.”