EU to finance purchase, delivery of weapons to Ukraine, announces fresh sanctions against Russia

Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, the European Union said that it will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, and also announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russia. European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on February 27, while addressing a Press Conference in Brussels, said, “EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack. We are also strengthening our sanctions against the Kremlin. We will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions.”