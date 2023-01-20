EU has high expectations of Indias G20 presidency says Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto

EU Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto said that EU has high expectations of India’s G20 presidency. “We've high expectations of India's G20 presidency. Soon it'll be one year since Russia invaded Ukraine which is a blatant violation of int'l law. EU is trying to isolate Russia & impose sanctions on them so that it affects their ability to continue military operations.”