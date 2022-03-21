Establishing annual summit mechanism will help in reviewing India-Australia relations PM Modi to Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held the second India-Australia virtual summit on March 21. Addressing the virtual summit, PM Modi said, “In our last virtual summit, we had given our relationship the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership. I'm happy that today we're establishing the mechanism of the annual summit between the two nations.” “This will prepare a structural system for regular review of our relations. In the past few years, our relations have seen remarkable growth. Trade and investment, Defence and security, education and innovation, science and technology, in all these sectors we've very close cooperation,” he added. Notably, the first virtual summit between the two countries was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship between them was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.