Eshwarappa should be prosecuted for violating Section 144 during funeral procession of Harsha Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on February 22 demanded that Shivamogga MLA KS Eshwarappa should be immediately prosecuted for allegedly violating Section 144 during the funeral procession of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was murdered in Shivamogga on February 20. “Government imposed Section 144 in Shivamogga. KS Eshwarappa violated it. He led the procession (for taking the body of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to his home). He himself instigated it. He should be immediately prosecuted,” he said.