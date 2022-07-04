ERCP should soon be given the status of National Project, says CM Gehlot

In the ERCP Orientation Workshop organised at his residence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rs 37,200 crore Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is an ambitious project of the State. This will fulfil the requirement of drinking water of 13 districts and will augment irrigation facilities in over 2 lakh hectares. The CM urged that the Central Government should give this project the status of national importance on the basis of the ratio of 90:10. ERCP can be completed in 10 years on getting national status and this would solve the drinking water problem of 40 per cent of the population. He said that the Prime Minister during the meetings in Jaipur and Ajmer in 2018 had assured to give national project status to ERCP, but no work has been done in this direction in the last four years and obstacles are being created in its execution.