ERCP Orientation Workshop organised at CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence

In the ERCP Orientation Workshop organised at his residence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rs 37,200 crore Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is an ambitious project of the State. This will fulfil the requirement of drinking water of 13 districts and will augment irrigation facilities in over 2 lakh hectares.