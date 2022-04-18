ERCP necessary for future drinking water and irrigation needs, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level meeting with the officials regarding the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). In the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed in detail the technical aspects of ERCP. During the discussion, CM Gehlot said that in order to meet the future drinking water and irrigation needs in a state like Rajasthan, it is very necessary to give the status of a project of national importance to the ERCP. He said that the technical objections being raised by the Central Government regarding this project are not suitable for a state with complex geographical conditions like Rajasthan. He emphasised that it is not fair to compare the ERCP with the schemes of other states. The CM said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this project was sent to the Central Water Commission in the year 2017. ERCP will ensure the availability of drinking water in 13 districts of the state. In such a situation, the central government should declare ERCP as a national project at the earliest to save a drought-prone state like Rajasthan from the drinking water crisis.