Equity indices trading weak amid mixed global cues

Equity indices were trading weak on January 14 amid mixed global cues. At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was down by 0.51 per cent or 310.79 points at 60,924.51, while NSE Nifty was down by 0.66 per cent or 119.90 points at 18,137.90. HDFC, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Wipro, and UPL were among the major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Cipla, IOC, L&T, Titan Company, and Divi’s Labs.