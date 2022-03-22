Equity indices open in red Sensex plunges by 165 points

Equity indices opened in red on March 22 with Sensex plunging by 164.59 points and Nifty falling by 42.30 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 164.59 points or 0.29 per cent at 57,127.90. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,075.30 at 9.45 am, down by 42.30 points or 0.25 per cent.