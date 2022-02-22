Equity indices open in red Sensex down by 915 points

The equity indices on February 22 opened in red with the Sensex down by 915.03 points and Nifty down by 269.00 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 915.03 points or 1.59 per cent at 56768.56 at 9.30 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16937.70 at 9.30 am, down by 269.00 points or 1.56 per cent.