{"id":"2921312","source":"DNA","title":"Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 832 points","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 832.10 points and Nifty down by 249.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 832.10 points or 1.42 per cent at 57962.99. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17286.60, down by 249.70 points or 1.42 per cent. On the Sensex, the realty and metal sectors plunged. Only the healthcare sector has managed to trade in positive at 0.82.","summary":"Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 832.10 points and Nifty down by 249.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 832.10 points or 1.42 per cent at 57962.99. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17286.60, down by 249.70 points or 1.42 per cent. On the Sensex, the realty and metal sectors plunged. Only the healthcare sector has managed to trade in positive at 0.82.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-equity-indices-open-in-red-sensex-down-by-832-points-2921312","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007116-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_16.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637916302","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921312"}