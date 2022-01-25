Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 794 points

Equity indices opened in red on January 25 with Sensex down by 794.86 points and Nifty down by 239.80 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 794.86 points or 1.38 per cent at 56696.65 at 9.17 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16909.30 at 9.17 am, down by 239.80 points or 1.40 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors that were trading low included consumer durables, realty, information technology, capital goods, healthcare among others while the metal sector managed to stay afloat and was trading with a positive bias.