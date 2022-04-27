Equity indices open in red Sensex down by 400 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on April 27 with Sensex down by 400.42 points and Nifty by 132.80 points. The BSE Sensex was down by 400.42 points or 0.70 per cent at 56,956.19. BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,068.00, at 9:45 AM, down by 132.80 points or 0.77 per cent.