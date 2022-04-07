Equity indices open in red Sensex down by 393 points

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex fell 393.01 points on April 07 dragged by selling pressure in consumer durables and tech stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 393.01 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 59,217.40 points at 9:30 pm. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 91.40 points or 0.51 per cent down at 17,716.25 points.