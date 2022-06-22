Equity indices open in red Sensex down by 30516 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on June 22 with Sensex down by 305.16 points and Nifty by 109.80 points. At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 305.16 points or 0.58 per cent at 52,226.91. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,529.00, down by109.80 points or 0.70 per cent.