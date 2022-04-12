Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 294 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on April 12 with Sensex down by 294.10 points and Nifty by 100.80 points. At 9:27 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 294.10 points or 0.50 per cent at 58,670.47. BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,574.20, at 9:27 am, down by 100.80 points or 0.57 per cent. NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India.