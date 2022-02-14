Equity indices open in red Sensex down by 1256 points

Equity indices opened in red on February 14 with Sensex down by 1,256.48 points and Nifty down by 373.10 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1,256.48 points or trading at 56,896.44 and down by 2.16 per cent at 9.27 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,001.70 at 9.27 am, down by 373.10 points or 2.15 per cent.