Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 600 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on April 26 with Sensex going up by 600.21 points and Nifty by 189.00 points. The BSE Sensex was up by 600.21 points or 1.06 per cent at 57,180.10. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,143.60, at 9:20 AM, up by 189.00 points or 1.11 per cent. NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange.