Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 366 points

Equity indices opened in green on December 13 with Sensex up by 366 points and Nifty up by 94.75 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 366 points or 0.68 per cent at 59184.13 around 9.30 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading around 17632.80 at 9.30 am, up by 0.69 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors trading high are Axis bank, Hindalco, Wipro and Tata Motors while Reliance, Baja Finance are trading low.