Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 269 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on April 19 with the Nifty above 17,250 amid positive Asian markets. At 9:16 am, the Sensex was up 269.23 points or 0.47 per cent at 57435.97, and the Nifty was up 92.80 points or 0.54 per cent at 17266.50. Coal India, Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, JSW Steel and Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited.