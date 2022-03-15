Equity indices open in green Sensex up by 156 points

Equity indices opened in green on March 14 with Sensex up by 156.26 points and Nifty up by 27.90 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 156.26 points or trading at 56642.28 and up by 0.28 per cent at 09:21 AM. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,899.20 at 9:21 AM, up by 27.90 points or 0.17 per cent.