Equity indices open in green, Sensex jumps 440 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on March 30 with Sensex up by 440.34 points and Nifty up by 117.30 points. At 9:51 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 440.34 points or 0.76 per cent at 58,383.99. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,442.60, at 9:51 am, up by 117.30 points or 0.68 per cent. BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world.NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India.