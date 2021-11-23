Equity benchmark indices open in red Sensex down by 502 points

Equity indices opened in red on November 23 with Sensex down by 502.92 points and Nifty down by 134.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 502.92 points or 0.86 per cent at 57,962.97 at 9.15 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,281.80 at 9.15 am, down by 134.70 points or 0.77 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metal and basic material, while realty and finance are trading low.