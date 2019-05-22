Entire nation hopes to see Narendra Modi as PM again Ram Madhav

While speaking to ANI ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, which will be announced on May 23, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav said, “Entire nation is hoping to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as again the PM of the country and that expectation will be fulfilled tomorrow.” “Congress president Rahul Gandhi is searching for excuses for their defeat and tomorrow they will also be blaming the voters for the same,” Madhav added.