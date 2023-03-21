Entire chain of Amritpal is being controlled by ISI: Union Minister RK Singh

Union Minister RK Singh on March 21 linked the ISI angle in the activities of Pro-Khalistani group ‘Waris Punjab De’. While talking to ANI, RK Singh said that the entire chain of Amritpal is being controlled by ISI. “This has happened not only in the US but also in the UK when some Khalistan supporters attacked our nation’s flag. The entire chain of Amritpal is being controlled by ISI. Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is running this whole plan, not today but for the last several years. The Khalistan leaders are staying in Pakistan. ISI is trying to run it by misleading some young people,” said RK Singh. “We expect that the security of our embassy should be improved and such terrorist organisations should not be given shelter in other countries,” he added.