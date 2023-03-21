Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Entire chain of Amritpal is being controlled by ISI: Union Minister RK Singh

Union Minister RK Singh on March 21 linked the ISI angle in the activities of Pro-Khalistani group ‘Waris Punjab De’. While talking to ANI, RK Singh said that the entire chain of Amritpal is being controlled by ISI. “This has happened not only in the US but also in the UK when some Khalistan supporters attacked our nation’s flag. The entire chain of Amritpal is being controlled by ISI. Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is running this whole plan, not today but for the last several years. The Khalistan leaders are staying in Pakistan. ISI is trying to run it by misleading some young people,” said RK Singh. “We expect that the security of our embassy should be improved and such terrorist organisations should not be given shelter in other countries,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Vadodara-Virar section released, SEE here
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.