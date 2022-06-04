Ensured adequate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident: Mandya SP on VHP call for ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’

Following the Hindu organisations threatening to enter the mosque and perform Pooja there, prohibitory orders have been imposed by the administration and adequate arrangements have been made in and around the town so that no untoward incident takes place. Addressing the mediapersons, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Yathish N on June 04 said, “Prohibitory orders imposed by the taluk administration and there’s no permission for rallies, processions, and protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits on June 04. In view of this order we have ensured adequate arrangements in and around the town so that no untoward incident takes place.” “City is completely peaceful now and it will remain that way in coming days. We have made the necessary arrangements. We have deployed our men, spoken to leaders, and communicated to them about prohibitory orders in place. If any violation is done, they will be facing a legal action,” he added.