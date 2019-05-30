Enormous fire engulfs forest area of Uttarkashi

An enormous fire has engulfed the forest area of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. While the fire continues to spread in the forests, fire fighting operations are underway. According to forest official, “165 fire watchers have been deployed, our 250 staff is also at work. Police and Fire department are also on back up. We have controlled 25 fires at its source and have saved around 250 hectares of land”.