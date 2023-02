English boy marries Indian girl with Buddhist rituals in Aurangabad

English groom Edward married an Indian girl Sanchi in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on February 06. The groom came with his entire family and both the couple married with Buddhist rituals. The couple fell in love with each other in 2019. Their marriage took place in India as the per condition of the bride’s family. The bride and groom were dressed in traditional Indian attire.