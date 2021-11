{"id":"2762207","source":"DNA","title":"Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Waghoma area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. This comes a day after an Army Major and a terrorist were killed during an encounter in the district.\r

