Encounter in UP One person injured during cross firing with police in Ghaziabad

A person was injured during cross firing with police in Ghaziabad on June 23. Police informed that a suspected vehicle tried to drive away when they were stopping them during regular checking by Loni police in Ghaziabad. Speaking about the incident, Loni police CO Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai said, “During regular checking by Loni Police, Ghaziabad, a suspected vehicle tried to drive away when police tried to stop them. After police chased the vehicle, a person namely Ravi fired at police & got injured during cross-firing.” “Upon primary investigation, we found out that the person, Ravi, is a history-sheeter. An illegal gun was recovered from him and we are trying to find the vehicle. Further probe underway,” he added.