Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming Ground Zero Due To Stone Pelting In Kashmir The Actor Breaks Silence

Actor Emraan Hashmi is in news once again. A youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew of Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Ground Zero' in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Some media reports claimed the actor was injured in the incident that took place on Sep 19 when the crew was shooting in the Pahalgam area.