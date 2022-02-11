Emergence of hijab controversy is a conspiracy to disturb peace, alleges RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in the country, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on February 10 condemned the 'misuse' of Muskan Khan, a girl whose video of being heckled by a group of miscreants went viral and cautioned the Muslim girls to be aware of the hardliners. "The cruel and disgusting face of the hijab row in Karnataka came to the fore. Some hardliners have misused a Muslim daughter Muskan Khan who always wears Jeans and made it a business to shame India and malign the name of Islam,” said Kumar.