Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship Explodes During Routine Test In Texas, No Injuries Reported A powerful explosion shook Elon Musk’s SpaceX testing facility at Messy Thursday, bringing a dramatic halt to preparations for the company’s upcoming Starship launch. The blast occurred during a routine static fire test of Starship 36 — a critical procedure in which the respective vehicle is partially fuelled and at least one engine is ignited for a small duration. Footage circulating on social media show a massive fireball erupting from the site and engulfing the surrounding area in flames. #elonmusk #spacex #starship