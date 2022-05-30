Eligible children under PM CARES scheme to be given Ayushman Health Card: PM Modi

While virtually attending the release of the benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 informed that the eligible children under the scheme will be given Ayushman Health Card. “Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through 'PM CARES for Children', from this free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs will also be available,” the PM said. “No effort or support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, 'Maa Bharti' is with you. India is fulfilling this through PM CARES. This isn't just a mere effort of one individual, institution, or the Government. In PM CARES, people have added their hard-earned money,” he added.