Elephant-back wedding: Couples in Thailand get married while riding elephants on Valentine's Day

Over 70 couples in Thailand tied the knot on the back of elephants. It happened during a special Valentine's Day mass wedding event in Chonburi. Performers and young elephants danced to lead a procession at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, as more elephants carrying couples arrived at the parade. A local district official, also on an elephant, oversaw the signing of the marriage license. The popular elephant-back wedding is an annual event at the botanical garden. It usually saw up to a hundred couples participating during pre-pandemic times.