Elements discrediting ECI are actually disgracing Indian democracy: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 25 attended a program organised by the Election Commission of India on the occasion of 12th National Voters’ Day. Kiren Rijiju addressing the 12th National Voters’ Day program said, “The amount of dedication every member of the election team has, makes democracy successful. The root of a successful democracy is the successful electoral system. The biggest benefit of new amendments is to new voters. Those elements who are trying to discredit the Election Commission of India are actually trying to discredit the democracy of India.” “In a democracy, everyone has the right to criticise but keep the language in mind. The court can criticise the Election Commission but the judges should also think about the language being used to criticise,” he added.