Electricity reaches Kashmir villages after 75 years of independence, ecstatic locals thank govt

Under a centrally-sponsored scheme, residents of a tribal area in Tethan in Dooru block, Anantnag district of south Kashmir received electricity connection after almost 75 years. The electricity has now reached the village with a population of just 200 people under the centrally sponsored PM Development Package scheme. This scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Transformers, 38 HT and 57 LT poles (total 95 poles) have been installed, which have illuminated 60 houses in the village. Residents of Tethan located on the hills of Anantnag were delighted when for the first time the first bulb lit in the village. For 75 years, the people of this village relied on traditional wood for their energy needs and used lamps and candlelight. On seeing the light, jubilant residents broke out into a dance to celebrate this moment of happiness.

