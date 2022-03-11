Election Result 2022 | Yogi Adityanath | Bhagwant Mann | Russia-Ukraine war | News Wrap March 11

Election Result 2022: BJP scores 4-1 in assembly polls, AAP sweeps Punjab; BJP creates history in UP: Yogi first CM since Independence to be re-elected after serving full term; Ukraine-Russia war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs law to confiscate Russian property. Watch more in DNA News Wrap.