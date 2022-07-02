Eknath Shinde informs about disaster management meeting says teams on alert to ensure public safety

In view of the heavy rain in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 01 held a disaster management meeting in Mumbai. The CM informed that all the teams are on alert and will ensure the safety of the public amid the worsening weather. “Senior officers of Army, Navy, Air Force and NDRF departments attended the meeting of Disaster Management Department. The team is alert to ensure that there is no harm to the public due to the massive rain,” the CM said. “The steps to be taken to avoid the loss of life and property were discussed in the meeting. I am sure people from all departments are ready to face any situation,” he added.