Eknath Shinde awarded CM post as he supported BJP’s agenda, says M Kharge

A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Eknath Shinde was awarded the Chief Minister post as he supported BJP’s agenda of breaking Maha Vikas Aghadi. “They (Eknath Shinde and others) were not having any problems for the last 2.5 years. They supported BJP's agenda of breaking Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and secular parties and that is why he has been awarded (CM post),” said RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.